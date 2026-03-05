Wraight does it again in the Winter Shield - bowls round-up

Shropshire’s star bowler Callum Wraight was simply unbeatable on Saturday on the village club’s picture perfect green.

The Castlefilds king beat the man he hopes to match soon in terms of County Merit triumphs, four time winner Peter Farmer (Sinclair) 21-8 in the final.

Promoter Sarah Glenholmes said: “We we had a great day with not too many changes to the 32!

“Callum is convinced it is his third win but we think it just two - he had the shield engraved with 2024 and 2025.

“Last year's comp was 2024 and this year’s should have been 2025, but it's done now!

“We’ll just end up with two 2026 winners!

“He did make a lovely speech and was very complimentary about the club.”

Wraight beat Tom Killen 21-8 in the semi-finals en route to the trophy and £250, while Farmer ended the hopes of Martin Gaut to 12.

Beaten in the last eight were Scott Harries, Josh Cotton, Glen Herbert and Jack Desmond.

Shropshire bowls association



Shropshire bowls association is ramping up preparations for the 2026 season.

Affiliated clubs have been told they have until Monday, April 13, to enter the 12-a-side County Cup and Shropshire Cup for teams of 10 of non Premier League players.

And under 18 bowlers who aim to represent Shropshire this year have been urged to attend the one day county junior trials.

Newport is the venue on Saturday, April 11, from 10am with a British junior county championship clash looming against title holders Yorkshire on May 10.