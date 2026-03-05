Wolves Women column: Dan McNamara laser-focused on season run-in

Hello everyone. It’s great again to be penning my thoughts for the Express & Star ahead of our next home game against Derby County on Sunday at the SEAH Stadium.

It’s been another really positive couple of weeks for us after two comprehensive victories against Hull City and Middlesbrough, which has allowed us to close the gap on Burnley at the top of the FA WNL table. Performances like those are a credit to the work the players put in every single day on the training pitch, and it’s pleasing to see that effort rewarded with points.

I was so impressed with the girls on Sunday against Boro as it was our longest trip of the season – and our only overnight stay – which meant extra planning and logistics for the operations team. My thanks go to everyone involved for ensuring it was a seamless away day, which was certainly helped by the three points.

These long trips can be difficult for players; they are sat on the coach for hours and some will have adjusted their work schedules to leave on the Saturday. It was extremely pleasing to see how well the team adapted and performed to secure a 3-0 win.

This group of women is without a doubt the best group I have ever had at Wolves and they continue to make me so proud every day. They are outstanding, not just as footballers but as people. Their togetherness and resilience set them apart, and that culture is driving us forward during this crucial stage of the campaign.

The truth is, we shouldn’t be anywhere near the league leaders this season, so to be in with a huge chance with seven league games to go is testament to these players, the staff and also the backing of the football club. We of course travel to Turf Moor next weekend, which everyone keeps telling me is a big match! But that means absolutely nothing if we don’t take care of business against Derby first.

Derby have always been difficult opponents and Sam Griffiths, who is a brilliant coach, always sets her sides up well. They are organised, disciplined and tough to break down. Earlier this season we scored early but didn’t truly put the game to bed until right at the end, and we have a clear idea of what to expect this time around. We know we’ll need patience, quality in possession and intensity out of it.

The match takes place on International Women’s Day, which gives us all an opportunity to celebrate this inspirational team and recognise the achievements of women across the game and beyond. It would be fantastic to see a big crowd in Telford to mark the occasion and help drive the team on.

It’s also been great to see the men’s first team pick up some brilliant wins lately, creating a positive feeling around the club and among the fan base. While they are not in action this weekend – they face Liverpool on Friday – we’d love to see some extra support over in Telford.

This game is the first of our final four home fixtures this season, and every single supporter can make a difference. We are clear on our aspirations and what we want to achieve. Thank you, as always, for your incredible support.

Macca.