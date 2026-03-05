Wolves to make goalkeeper decision for FA Cup clash
Jose Sa is set to be rested for Wolves as they welcome Liverpool to Molineux in their FA Cup fifth round clash.
By Liam Keen
Published
The goalkeeper pulled off a world class save on Tuesday night to deny Rio Ngumoha, as Wolves beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League.
But as the Reds prepare for their Molineux return, Rob Edwards has confirmed Sa will be given a rest amid an ongoing ankle issue.
"Tomorrow it's not so much (a decision) because Sa's a little bit sore still," the head coach said.