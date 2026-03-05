Wolves being backed to pull of great escape

Consecutive Molineux wins over Villa and Liverpool have given supporters some hope of a great escape, with Wolves currently 12 points from safety having played a game more than their rivals.

They are now just three points off surpassing Burnley and Wolves are being backed by punters to pull off a miracle and survive relegation.

bet365’s Steve Freeth said: “There’s been some shift of mentality towards Wolves from bet365 customers.

“In November and December they were being backed to be the worst team in Premier League history and now they’ve surpassed that record tally, they’re being heavily backed to pull off the greatest of great escapes after beating two top-five sides.

“Quite clearly, with Wolves still needing snookers to survive, the odds are against them, but Rob Edwards can be applauded for making his beloved Wanderers competitive and giving both fans and punters hope again, with his odds to win the manager of the month award for March shortening from 40/1 into 9/2.

“It’s the kind of script that Steve McQueen would’ve probably jumped at, but with liabilities getting ever closer to £1million, we’d rather it remained fiction than a true story.”