Who is to blame for West Brom's miserable season as Albion stare Championship relegation in the face

From the optimism of being top of the table after four games - Albion are now only out of the drop zone on a technicality, due to Leicester's points deduction.

And with less than a dozen games to go - many fans have little hope that they will survive the drop down to League One.

The decline has been rapid. The question of how it has got to this point has left many both in and out of the club scratching there heads.

There has been finger pointing and blaming from the outside in recent weeks - but who should shoulder the most responsibility, who is at fault for this plight?

The answer isn't a simple one.

Shilen Patel

The owner, who saved Albion back in 2024, has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks.

As the head of the club, the owner, the chairman, it is only right that he carries the can for a lot of what has gone wrong.

The decline is under his watch. The biggest stick to beat Patel with is the fact he hasn't put experienced 'football people' in charge off the field, and it has come back to bite Albion.

Shilen Patel during a recent clash with Birmingham City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He still has a little bit of credit in the bank for what he has done financially for the club, the supporters still appreciate that.

But he has to take some of the responsibility for where Albion are right now.