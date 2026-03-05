"We're all dreaming" - Wolves' Rob Edwards believes in another special FA Cup run

It was a night to remember at Molineux on Tuesday, as Andre's 94th minute strike sealed bottom-placed Wolves a huge Premier League win over reigning champions Liverpool.

It was a match in which Wolves dug deep and held their own against underwhelming opposition and they now have the unusual task of taking on the very same opponents just four days later.

With a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs in this fifth round tie, Wolves are just two wins away from a trip to Wembley in what would be a major highlight an otherwise dire season, and Edwards has urged fans to dream of that success and believe in his side.

The head coach said: "There is (an opportunity). We're all dreaming about that but we also realise what we've got to do and we've got to work extremely hard and earn it.

"The fans have to dream, they've got to come and bring the noise, which they will do. I know they will do now.

"We've got to try and give them something to really get behind and shout about, but we have to believe."