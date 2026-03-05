Shropshire trio close in on Potteries Panel finals night - bowls round-up

Reece Farr, Joe Dicken and Andy Armstrong all have top spot in qualifying group one, and the £200 prize that goes with it, in their sights - and tickets to next month’s big money finals.

They all play tonight as the round six action switches to Leek Beggars Lane.

Panel debutant Farr faces Darren Kerr, Dicken takes on Martin Davies and Armstrong’s opponent is Kier Glover.

Sir John Bayley bowler Joe Dicken (right)

Tanners League

Clubs that hope to go up in the world of the Tanners Shropshire Bowling League will be staying put if planned changes are approved tonight.

The Shrewsbury-based league had two big Friday divisions catering for 31 teams last year, but the amount of fixtures caused problems for some clubs.

A management committee recommendation for three smaller divisions this coming season will be voted on at the league’s delayed AGM tonight at Old Shrewsbury BC – with big consequences.

“This would mean that four teams will be relegated from last season’s first division and no teams will be promoted,” said a league spokesperson.

“The reason for this recommendation is that several clubs struggled with the extra midweek fixtures in 2025.

“In view of the number of teams being relegated/not promoted in relation to the first division, the management committee are recommending that the new second division also become 12-a-side with the third division staying 10-a-side.”

Wem League



Two teams out but three – possibly four - new ones joining is the story for the Wem Bowling League for the coming season.

The resignations of Telford duo Sinclair and Sir John Bayley were confirmed at the league’s AGM at Old Shrewsbury BC, but there was plenty of positive news for the officers who were re-elected en bloc.

“New team applications were accepted from Criftins, Oxon and Trench and there was a possibility that Unison would enter a second team,” said a league spokesman.

“Not including the possible additional team from Unison, there will be 45 teams for the 2026 season with the likelihood that division four will have 12 teams and the other three divisions will each have 11 teams.

“The season will start on Monday, April 13,and the fixture list will include matches on Bank Holidays, although if both clubs agree these can be re-arranged.”

Rule change proposals from the management were approved, which will mean all cup semi-finals will be played as five home- five away ties instead of on neutral greens.

The pre-season meeting will be held at Old Shrewsbury on Thursday, March 19 (7.30pm) when all registration forms and entries fees of £15 per team must be paid.