Shropshire cyclists gear up for an action-packed season

Starting on March 7 with Wrekinsport CC’s Hilly 17, there is plenty of silverware on offer, with the Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association offering the chance to win almost 50 trophies across four major Series and several stand-alone Championships.

Riders gain points either through belonging to an SCCA-affiliated club, or can affiliate to the SCCA individually as a private member as long as they have a permanent Shropshire address.

New for 2026 is a smattering of Road Bike only events to encourage participation in the fastest-growing category of time trialling, something National governing body Cycling Time Trials are keen to promote.

The Friction Hydraulics Series is based on the solo Open events taking place in Shropshire, and points can be scored not only in the overall competition, but in Veterans on VTTA Standard, Female, Junior and Road Bike categories too.

The best 12 scores count, with bonus points awarded for longer rides

.Included within this Series are four ‘standard distance’ stand-alone Championships at 100, 50, 25 and 10 miles, with the 100, 25 and 10 kindly supported by Ride Fast Coaching, and the 50 by SB Sports Injuries and Physiotherapy.

The Series also contains the hotly-contested Top Club Award - combining the points of clubs across all events - but this year with a twist.

Until 2026. this competition has only been based upon overall scores, but from this year club’s points will be compiled from their rider’s individual maximum overall or category scores, aimed to encourage even more female, juniors and road bike competition and to reflect that contribution strongly.

The SB Sports Injuries Series features a ‘round robin’ of Association and club events nominated by members at distances up to 30 miles.

It is designed to encourage club level riders to step up a distance, and to experience the rich range of courses on offer at all points of the county.

The same categories as in the Friction Hydraulics Series feature, along with an overall points table.

Bonus points are awarded for stepping up distances, with the best 12 scores counting.

The Mower Mec 2-Up Series is for pairs of riders working together around a 10-mile circuit, with the time taken on the second rider.

The draught effect means that these are usually fast and furious, as riders gain from sheltering behind their partner out of the wind as they take turns to lead.

An overall points Championship is joined by Female and Mixed pairs competitions. The best five scores from the seven rounds count.

The BBR Opticians Hill Climb Series is the traditional end of season ‘fun’ for those who cherish the vertical challenge.

Shropshire features many climbs with widely differing characteristics, with climbs from half-a-mile all-out explosive efforts, to more considered two-mile grinds.

Aside from an overall competition there are also Female, Juniors and Veterans on actual time categories. The best six scores count.

One of the county’s most anticipated events is the little-seen 4-Up Championship, where teams of four race around a 50 kilometre course, with times taken on the third rider.

This is the fastest of all open-road formats, attracting teams from the road racing discipline and riders who wouldn’t ride any other time trial.Trophies are awarded to the best overall SCCA team and the best all-female team.

