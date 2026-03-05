Arne Slot on 'massive' FA Cup tie as Wolves host Liverpool

The Reds fell to a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Molineux on Tuesday night when Wolves midfielder Andre netted a 94th minute winner.

Both teams face off again just four days later with a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup up for grabs.

Liverpool travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray next Tuesday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie and Slot admitted the importance of that game, and qualifying for the competition next season with their Premier League position, but says the FA Cup is a big opportunity for his side to get their hands on a trophy.

"We always found every game we play very important and we always find every trophy we can win very important," he said.

"So, last season we tried to win four and this season we tried to win four as well.

"But two are not possible anymore, the Premier League and the League Cup, so the other two we are in, we try to win it, as we've always tried at this club.

"Of course, for us qualification for the Champions League is massive, as we all know, but that's not on the line. The FA Cup is on the line and that's a massive game for us."

Slot played his full strength starting XI on Tuesday and hinted at some changes on his Molineux return, but admitted he does not have a lot of options.

He could be boosted by the return of Florian Wirtz, however, after he made a positive step in his recovery from a back injury.

Slot added: "He trained half and half yesterday with the team. he made the next step in his rehab.

"So, let's see where he is and if he then could be available for a few – a few – minutes, in the best scenario."