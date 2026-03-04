Women's football round-up: Shrewsbury Town and Shifnal Town set-up tasty semi-final tie

Emily Jennings-Davies was first to react to a dangerous ball into the box when she opened the scoring with an emphatic finish inside 10 minutes.

Eve Stanley took just two minutes to double their lead after rifling a rocket into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Maddie Jones made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark as she timed her run to perfect to convert Lucy Brown's cutback from a few yards out.

Shrewsbury continued to assert their dominance and came agonisingly close to a fourth when Jones' looping cross was cleared off the line.

Mia Evans put the seal on the win ten minutes from time when she unleashed a powerful shot into the top corner to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, Shifnal Town will travel to Shrewsbury in the last four on March 15 after cruising to a 10-0 demolition of Dawley Town.

Ellesmere Rangers also made it into the semi-finals with a 5-3 win at Worthen Juniors thanks to Sophie Bayliss' brace and goals from Natalie Rowley, Felicity Townsend and Felicity Woods.

Rebecca Lee Bown produced a remarkable five-goal haul, as a brace by Emily Cooper and goals from Abbie Baldwin, Lola Harper and Ruby Meeson rounded off a comfortable win.

AFC Telford United dropped to second from bottom in the Division One North after losing 3-2 against Newcastle Town.

Abi Beady scored twice for the Bucks but a brace from Isobel Edwards and a solitary strike from Paighton Robathan ultimately condemned them to defeat.

Rock bottom Whitchurch Alport were condemned to their sixth consecutive defeat, as they were comfortably beaten 8-0 by Chasetown.

Tiggy Webb and Chantelle Teare scored for The New Saints but were unable to prevent them losing 5-2 at home to Swansea City in the Adran Welsh Premier League.

Shrewsbury Up and Comers moved nine points clear at the top of the Shropshire League Premier Division with a 2-0 success over Bridgnorth Spartans thanks to goals from Jessie Jex and Verity Farrall.

Rebecca Williams scored four goals to guide third-place Broseley to a 6-2 triumph at Newport, while Albrighton remain level on points following a 5-0 victory at Shropshire Lions courtesy of a pair of braces by Isabel Chadwick and Libby Taylor.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United beat Prees United 9-0 with Kaitlin Brookes producing a four-goal haul.