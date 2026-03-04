Wolves and Villa face fixture changes in April

Rob Edwards' side will travel to face West Ham next month, with the game now taking place on Friday, April 10 with an 8pm kick-off.

It will be broadcast on Sky’s Friday Night Football show, while Wolves' remaining fixtures in April are unchanged.

If Wolves fail to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday, they will have a break of almost four weeks between their trip to Brentford on March 16 and the game at West Ham on April 10.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's Villa have seen their journey to face Fulham brought forward too.

The trip to Craven Cottage will still take place on Saturday, April 25, but the kick-off time has moved to 12.30pm as it will be live on TNT Sports.

The fixture is also subject to change again, depending on Fulham's progress in the FA Cup and if they reach the semi-finals.