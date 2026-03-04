Rob Edwards lifts lid on Wolves rebuild and ending managerial hoodoo

Following the win over Aston Villa, Wolves extended their unbeaten run in the West Midlands derby at Molineux to five games, all of which came under five different managers since 2022.

That statistic alone highlights Wolves' plight in recent years, with relegation seemingly inevitable this season and while Edwards has called for time to make it a success, he is confident that Wolves have the infrastructure to bounce back.

"Everyone that comes and sits in this chair, we all want time and that support to try and get some consistency, but we also know for that you need the results," Edwards said.

"I think everyone understood the situation this time around, which was maybe even different to last year with the change. Hopefully, people understand that I left a really good job as well to come to this opportunity.

"If we can get some consistency and some time - hopefully people are seeing after three months that we can get it going again here, but it's still going to take some time. It's not where I want it to be yet.