Luke Powell's Wolves player ratings v Liverpool after late winner

Jose Sa

Produced a superb late fingertip save to tip Rio Ngumoha’s effort onto the post. Some nervy distribution at times, but dependable throughout, confidently handling long-range strikes, including Federico Chiesa’s late attempt.

Reliable: 8

Jackson Tchatchoua

Energetic down the right flank, he battled diligently with Cody Gakpo, limiting his influence. Balanced defensive discipline with forward intent, helping Wolves remain compact and difficult to break down.

Determined: 7

Matt Doherty

Defended resolutely until his withdrawal around the hour mark. Kept Gakpo quiet as he sought to cut inside, showing experience, positioning awareness, and composure under sustained pressure.

Resolute: 7

Santi Bueno

Delivered a crucial tackle to deny Mohamed Salah, a tactical foul to stop Ekitike, and made several vital interceptions. Calm and committed, he embodied Wolves’ defensive resilience against relentless attacking pressure.

Commanding: 8