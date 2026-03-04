Liam Keen comment: Wolves' magnificent midfield gives club opportunity for positive end to dismal season

After a torrid and miserable season, home supporters have certainly enjoyed the wins over Villa and Liverpool.

But what did we learn from Wolves' win over the Reds, ahead of the two teams facing off again on Friday in the FA Cup fifth round?

Midfield battle

Joao Gomes had a say in the win over Villa and it was midfield partner Andre that had the definitive say on the win over Liverpool with a 94th minute strike.

Both Brazilians have put in tremendous performances in both fixtures and played a fundamental role in back-to-back wins.

The midfield battle was always going to be key against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool and Wolves' duo came out on top with an all-action display.

They consistently disrupted Liverpool's rhythm, put in tough tackles, won the ball back in key areas and were far better technically in possession than we have seen at times this season.

It was telling that Arne Slot took Ryan Gravenberch off at half-time, replacing him with Curtis Jones, in an effort to find some foothold in midfield.

Edwards described their performance as 'huge' and the only frustration is that they have not produced that level often enough this season.

Joao Gomes (PA)

Andre will now be suspended for Friday's FA Cup clash, after picking up a one-match ban for getting two bookings in the competition before the quarter-final stage.