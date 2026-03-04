Kevin Wilkin frustrated with outworked AFC Telford United in home defeat

The Bucks led through Remi Walker's sublime 11th-minute strike but they could not build on their advantage, as Ben Blythe equalised before half-time following a poorly-defended corner.

Frank Tattum netted midway through the second half, as Jordan Cranston was unable to clear.

The result disrupted Telford's play-off push and saw them drop to ninth, as Leamington earned their first away win of the season.

When asked for his reaction, Wilkin said: “Obviously, one of great disappointment, and that's not being disrespectful to Leamington.

"They've come here and worked really hard, and probably worked harder than we did.

"We got ourselves into a good position, and we were comfortable in the game.

"We've not been guilty of conceding goals like that, and we've got to be disappointed.

“Once Leamington got something to defend, they made life really, really tough for us. They made life tough for us pretty much all night, and you try to warn the lads of that after the game on Saturday.

"We carried on long and hard about understanding how difficult this game was going to be. People just expect it to drop into place, and I think one or two of ours, psychologically, were lulled into that thought. When you're in that hole, it's very, very difficult to dig yourself out.”

Remi Walker (AFC Telford United Midfielder) celebrates giving AFC Telford a 1-0 lead after he fires a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box

Telford were unable to capitalise on going ahead as they were repelled by a stubborn Leamington defence.

Wilkin felt his team's lack of drive to take control much sooner was their undoing.

“We started well, and scored a terrific goal to get ourselves in the box seat," he added.

"I just didn't feel we had the real urgency to go and find a second. We've missed some moments there, albeit some we should go and do better with, and you need that cushion in a game.

"If we'd have scored the second, clearly I think we'd have gone on to win it, but you have to credit Leamington. They've worked hard, they've battled hard, and they were really stubborn and difficult to break down, and we've seen that.

“A few of ours need to understand how you have to double down psychologically to make sure that you are really working hard to get the result against whoever you play in the division.

"I think one or two have got carried along with it. We became a little bit comfortable at certain times. We didn't penetrate when we got the lead.

"After that, I don't think we've done enough to open them up, find other moments, and move the game away. Hence, you get a result like you do.”

The Bucks were without captain Alex Fletcher, their midfield linchpin. Although Wilkin felt the absence of his experience may have impacted his side, he felt too many players came up short and allowed Leamington to dictate.

He said: “With the team we've got out there, we were comfortable in the game, moving the ball, but we weren't moving the ball with the purpose that we needed to really take the game away from Leamington.

"There are a few poor games out there for our players tonight, and they've got to be better. They've sort of got dragged into that difficult game and that's taking nothing with Leamington.

“They work really, really hard, showed real desire, and wanted to run around and turn indifferent balls into good balls and go and find moments and situations, and they've done terrifically well at it, and you have to take your hat off to them for doing that. They're in a difficult place in the league, and you have to give them some credit, but equally, we'll look back on it and feel that we haven't done enough to feel that we merited winning the game.”