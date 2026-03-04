Fan column: Importance of the FA Cup diminished by many but a big opportunity for Wolves

As club owner, Sir Jack Hayward stated that his greatest ambition was to see Wolves win the FA Cup at Wembley.

For Sir Jack, the pinnacle of achievement; how times have changed.

Given that Liverpool’s reign as champions is coming to an end, their level of intensity on Friday will be high, but this competition would not have topped their priority list pre-season.

As an impressionable kid, the FA Cup was supercharged with excitement; often attendances would attract numbers far in excess of league matches. There was undeniably a romantic element.