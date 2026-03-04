Shropshire Star
Close

Fan column: Importance of the FA Cup diminished by many but a big opportunity for Wolves

Wolves fan columnist John Lalley has his say.

Plus
Published
Supporting image for story: Fan column: Importance of the FA Cup diminished by many but a big opportunity for Wolves
Historic archive picture of Billy Wright held aloft with the F.A. cup after Wolves won it in 1949.

As club owner, Sir Jack Hayward stated that his greatest ambition was to see Wolves win the FA Cup at Wembley. 

For Sir Jack, the pinnacle of achievement; how times have changed. 

Given that Liverpool’s reign as champions is coming to an end, their level of intensity on Friday will be high, but this competition would not have topped their priority list pre-season.  

As an impressionable kid, the FA Cup was supercharged with excitement; often attendances would attract numbers far in excess of league matches. There was undeniably a romantic element. 