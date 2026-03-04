"Does it have to be one or the other?" - Wolves boss targeting more success ahead of second Liverpool clash

Goals from Rodrigo Gomes and Andre secured bottom-placed Wolves a famous Molineux win over the reigning Premier League champions.

Liverpool make a swift return to the Black Country on Friday in the FA Cup fifth round and Edwards believes the Reds will be eager for revenge, but that Wolves are capable of another win.

"It probably made them quite angry now, so we'll have to see," Edwards said.

"We had to just go one at a time and we want to try and win every game.