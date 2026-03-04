Bowlers encouraged to sign up for Premier League club

Bylet finished third from bottom of theTaylor Support Premier League last year and have once again made an appeal for new recruits.

Cheryl Caswell, spokeswoman for the Bridgnorth club based on an island in the River Severn told the county’s bowlers: “Bylet Prem team needs you!

“Want a change of scenery this season? Fancy giving the Shropshire Premier a go and playing some of the top players in the county? Or just fancy playing bowls on an island!

“Why not come and join us at the Bylet, with reduced introductory membership for the first year and a guaranteed warm welcome for any new or returning members.”

District Invitation Winter League

Celebrating the successful defence of the District Invitation Winter Bowling League championship is already in full swing for Chirk.

They pulled an astonishing 26 points clear at the top of the table in the long-running league at the Whitchurch club with a 9-1 win over Malpas Sports last week.

Only Carl Hinton’s 21-18 card stemmed the tide in the four singles-two doubles clash as the unbeaten Welsh border raiders warmed up for Monday’s match with high-flying Woore.

The fixtures are due to end on Friday, March 5, but Crewe – favourites to finish runners-up – still have three matches to complete their programme.

Telford Ladies Afternoon League



One in, one out leaves the Telford Ladies Afternoon League with the same playing strength this year.

And league secretary Carol Failker is happy with that, saying: “It was a successful AGM with each of the 18 clubs being represented and an encouraging total of 31 ladies attending.

“Unfortunately Broseley A have had to withdraw from the division two due to a lack of players, but Bowring have entered a second team, making total of 18 teams in the league again this season, with a total of nine in each division

“A proposal was put forward by Sir John Bayley B team regarding creating a rule stating that a game should be declared void if a player is injured during a match.

“The proposal did not get through as British Crown Green Bowling Association rule 9.6 covers this scenario.”