Wolves and Liverpool fans unite for Diogo Jota tribute in 18th minute of Premier League clash

The former Wolves forward, who left the club and went on to sign for Liverpool, died in a car crash alongside his brother Andre Silva last year.

His death rocked the football community with an out pouring of tributes paid by both Liverpool and Wolves fans.

They met for the first time at Christmas - with Liverpool running out 2-1 winners at Anfield.

Jota's wife and children were in attendance at the game as banners were unveiled and tributes were paid.

And the same unfolded at Molineux on Wednesday night - with Wolves fans in the South Bank unveiling a large banner of Jota - alongside a minute of applause in the 18th minute, a nod to Jota's Wolves shirt number.

Liverpool fans then unveiled a banner with 'Forever our number 20', - in a mark of respect to the number Jota wore for Liverpool during his time at the club.