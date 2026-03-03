"We have to enjoy these moments" - Rob Edwards delighted by stunning Wolves win

Andre's 94th minute finish earned bottom-placed Wolves a famous Molineux victory against the reigning Premier League champions, to earn them back-to-back victories after a stunning late finish against Villa in the West Midlands derby.

Wolves are still likely to be relegated this season and the head coach is eager for his side and supporters to enjoy their recent wins.

"It's Liverpool, an amazing football club, the champions last year," Edwards said.

"These moments, we've got to enjoy them.

"Again, I lost myself with a 94rd minute winner against them, we have to enjoy these moments at the moment.

"We've had a lot of dark times this year. Supporters have had that as well, so it's nice that they can sing a little bit about stuff at the moment."