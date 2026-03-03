The New Saints clinch Cymru Premier title in dramatic fashion

Needing a victory at closest challengers Connah's Quay Nomads to seal the crown with two months of the season remaining, Saints took an 83rd-minute lead through Ben Wilson's penalty.

However, it looked as though Nomads would delay TNS celebrations as Harry Franklin equalised almost immediately.

However, Davies fired home at the back post deep into stoppage time to earn Saints a fifth consecutive title and seal a return to the Champions League qualifying rounds.