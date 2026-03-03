The New Saints can clinch league title tonight

Saints are 15 points clear of second-placed Nomads at the top of the league table with just six matches remaining.

The Park Hall side, who have won their last six league matches, know another victory tonight would be enough to seal the club’s 18th league title.

Head coach Craig Harrison will be seeking a positive reaction from his side after the disappointment of losing Saturday’s Nathaniel MG Cup final against Barry Town United.

A Ieuan Owen double strike sealed a 2-0 victory for Barry in the final of the Welsh League Cup.

“After the game wasn’t a time for shouting and bawling,” said Harrison, reflecting on his team’s weekend defeat. "I did that at half-time. I made my feelings well and truly clear at half-time, and I thought the reaction was good at half time.

“I thought the second half we dominated the game a lot more than what we did in the first half without creating loads of opportunities.

"The keeper’s made one or two good saves and we’ve been done with a counter-attack, which has just took the sting out of our tails. We’ve kept going and kept going and kept going.

“The lads have been fantastic for six, seven, eight weeks and put some really good performances in and won a lot of games comfortably, and with great performances.”

But Harrison added of his team’s display against Barry: “We’ve got to be honest and look at ourselves and we know that we weren’t good enough - and that’s it.”

The last time TNS tasted defeat in the JD Cymru Premier was away to Connah’s Quay Nomads at the Essity Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

The 3-1 reverse that Saints were on the wrong side of that day is one of only three defeats they have suffered in 26 league matches this season.

