'Maybe a bit of luck they deserved': Arne Slot reaction after Wolves stun Liverpool with dramatic late winner

On the back of a dramatic late draw against Arsenal and a win in their derby clash with Aston Villa, Wolves went into the first of two games against the Reds this week.

Rob Edwards made four changes to his side - with the two teams again set to do battle in the FA Cup at Molineux on Friday.

Wolves had to dig in throughout the game and after the visitors struck the bar - substitute Rodrigo Gomes stunned Slot's men when he opened the scoring 12 minutes from the end of normal time.

Mo Salah then capitalised on a mistake to level it up - but the home side kept on pushing.

And they got their reward four minutes into added time as Andre's deflected strike found its way past Alisson to spark stunning scenes inside Molineux.

It was the latest scalp of Wolves' recent form - and it put a dent in Liverpool's top four ambitions.

Rodrigo Gomes celebrates his opening goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Slot believes his side had enough chances to win the game, with substitute Rio Ngumoha being denied by a superb finger tipped save from from Jose Sa.

But he hailed Wolves - and believes they deserved a bit of fortune with the deflected winner.

He said: "We hardly gave away a chance, we gave away one chance and conceded two.

"Well done by Wolves, they made it hard for us, they were compact.

"At half time I showed them it was possible to play faster from side to side, and give the wingers more time to take on their full back.

"In the second half we were better than the first, and that is why we came closer with more crosses arriving.

"We need to do better and play better but we had enough chances to win the game.

"But credit to Wolves as well, they fight from the first second until the end and maybe got a bit of luck what they deserved, if you look at what they put in throughout the game."