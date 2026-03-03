Long-serving clubs resign from Mid Shropshire League - bowls round-up

Worfield have pulled out of Friday Division Three while fellow south Shropshire side Highley have quit the Monday divisions, both citing lack of enough players to continue.

But the good news ahead of tonight’s executive meeting at Wellington’s Bayley Club (7.30pm) is that there will be plenty of new sides hoping to play in the Telford-based league’s various divisions this year.

Horsehay, relegated from the Premier League, will go into the top flight while neighbours Bowring and the Bayley want to field new sides in Friday’s third division.

Sinclair are among the applicants for the Monday divisions – which may lead to a split from three into four - Shifnal, Charlton and Bowring C aim to join the Afternoon Division and Bridgnorth and the Bayley will hope for the nod to go into the Saturday set-up.

Delegates will vote tonight on the applications to join and then the divisional format options, with match fees set to remain at 70p, before the competitions schedule can be finalised.

Malpas Senior Citizens League

It's AGM time for the Malpas Senior Citizens League tomorrow at Malpas Farmers BC at 2pm when new clubs hoping to join the eight-a-side action in two divisions on Wednesday afternoons are invited to attend.

Highley League

Top-flight teams in the Highley Bowling League are going to need an extra pair of hands to compete in the coming season.

“Horsehay's proposal to increase the number of players in division one teams to nine was accepted,” explained chairman and fixture secretary John Palmer after the league’s AGM at Bridgorth BC.

“Division Two will remain at eight-a-side and the President's Cup and Consolation matches will be eight-a-side.”

Highley, struggling for players, have withdrawn their B team from division one but an application from Shifnal to enter a second team was accepted.

“Clubs were informed that the deadline for further applications and withdrawals would be Tuesday, March 3,” added Palmer.

“The fixed handicap rule for the knockout cups was changed so that they will be calculated based on league position and shots scored at the halfway point of the season.

“League treasurer Jeanette Bennett reported a profit on last season of £332 and all officers were re-elected en bloc.”