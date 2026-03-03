"I'm not throwing away a game" - Wolves boss on striking a balance for Liverpool clashes

Arne Slot's side travel to Molineux in league action before returning to the Black Country on Friday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Bottom-placed Wolves are staring at relegation this season and supporters are desperate for a cup run, with the team just two wins from Wembley, but Edwards is trying to find the right balance after their impressive 2-0 win over Villa last time out.

The head coach admits he will make changes with an eye on both fixtures, but he is focused on getting a result tonight.

Edwards said: "The decisions that we make, people will see after the two games and the reasons will be dependent on the physical stuff, the information that we've got, knowing where they're at in terms of niggles and things like that as well, and also the game itself and how the game is going.

"There's all of those things to weigh up, so we can have a little bit of a plan, but we'll have to see how it goes tomorrow.

"There is an element of that, being aware that we've got to go again in a really big game on Friday."

"We're performing well," he added.