Ex-Wolves boss Nuno puts bizarre ban on former Molineux winger amid West Ham relegation battle

The ex-Wolves chief has struggled to turn around the fortunes of the Hammers - who are bang in relegation trouble.

And amid the fight for survival - he has slapped a bizarre ban on a player who he enjoyed much success with at Wolves.

Adama Traore, who starred for Nuno at Molineux - has been banned from lifting weights at the training ground, according to the Hammers boss.

The Spaniard has previously claimed he does not lift weights, despite his muscular physique. But a video circulated on social media showed him bench pressing 145kg at the club's training base recently.

Speaking ahead of West Ham's clash with Fulham on Wednesday - Nuno explained how he has advised the winger to avoid the gym at the training ground.

He said: "It's incredible (his physique), it's genetics. (But) his genetics has been like this for some time now and he should avoid the gym

"I've told him to stay out of the gym. It's one of the things that I think he needs to realise. It's enough weight that he carries.

"He'll do prevention work, but he's not in there lifting weights.

"For example, (Under-21s defender) Airidas Golambeckis, he spends hours in the gym - we have to get weight on him. He's the one that needs some muscle, it's the other way around."