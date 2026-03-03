Dave Edwards: Special night at Molineux sets Wolves up for a big week

It was a much-needed three points to continue somewhat of a mini revival, with two wins, two draws and the Crystal Palace loss in the last five, including three clean sheets.

The biggest win of the evening was surpassing Derby's record of the lowest ever points tally. That is something no one associated with Wolves wanted at all, so getting past that is a relief.

Friday night's under the lights always have potential to be special, the rain and the weather wasn't playing into that narrative, but as the game wore on and we got close to that finish line, it was another one of those nights at Molineux, one of those occasions which really was one to remember.

A derby day win, a last-minute goal to celebrate and take the pressure off, ending with a really nice moment as Rob Edwards was flying down the touchline.

I don't think I've seen him do that since 2016 when we drew 4-4 with Fulham at Molineux and I scored to put us 4-3 ahead in injury time, so it was nice to see him do that again.

The game against Villa was a little bit edgy in the first half. Wolves had to defend well, defending corners in particular, brave defending with blocks, but then in the second half it really grew into life.

Off the back of a good spell for Wolves, they managed to take the lead with a terrific goal from Joao Gomes. He was heavily involved in the build-up and setting up the attack, and the finish was excellent and clinical.