AFC Telford United beaten by rock-bottom Leamington

Remi Walker gave the Bucks an early lead with a stunning strike from 25 yards, but rather than press home their advantage, they allowed the Brakes back into the game.

Leamington - play-off final winners at Telford two seasons ago - levelled seven minutes before the break through Ben Blythe’s tap-in and then turned the game on its head just past the hour-mark when Frank Tattum scored.

And, try as they might, there was no way back for Kevin Wilkin's Bucks, who missed the opportunity to make further progress into the play-off positions.