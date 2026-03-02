Whitchurch League grows to a seventh division - bowls round-up

A seventh division of the Whitchurch League was launched following an online meeting of clubs of the North Shropshire association which runs it.

Despite the withdrawal of Ifton from the top flight, additional teams from Wem USC and Whixall have been accepted, leading to the change of format.

“As a result, the league has been re-structured with the reintroduction of a seventh division,” confirmed association secretary Leah Marshall.

“Division Seven will consist of six teams and these teams will play each other twice, home and away, providing a full and competitive season.

“This restructuring also creates a strong foundation for future growth over the coming years – and it is both exciting and encouraging to see crown green bowling in North Shropshire returning to - and exceeding - pre-Covid participation levels.”

The body also runs the Market Drayton evening league – and the divisions have been amended due to Woore withdrawing a team following their success in securing promotion to the Premier League

“We have rebalanced the Market Drayton League to ensure each division has a consistent and fair number of fixtures.”

Marshall said a new association website was due to go live on Sunday, adding: This will bring both leagues together under one umbrella, improving navigation for clubs and supporting our long-term aim of unifying both leagues under a single association.”

North Shropshire Veterans

New teams will play in both the afternoon bowls leagues run by the North Shropshire Veterans association this coming season.

Woore B were voted into the third division of the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League and Wem Albion will be newcomers to the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League.

The applications to join were accepted at the association AGM at Tilstock BC when June Davies was confirmed as president of the body.

All officers remained in post while Colleen Harding was elected as vice-chair and additions from the BCGBA’s draft constitution were voted in with some minor amendments.

“The playing twice rule was voted for as it currently stands (in both leagues),” said secretary-treasurer Simon Fullard. “But the radius for teams to apply to play in the Market Drayton league was extended to 13 miles from Drayton town centre .

“The general consensus was for it to remain as two divisions of 14 teams, with the doubles competition played on a Thursday - unless more teams apply to join by March 7.”

Tributes were paid to Neville Edwards, the founder of the Barlows League, who has passed away aged 89.

His funeral will be on Thursday, March 5, at Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury at 10.45am, followed by a Service of Celebration at St Chad’s Church in Prees at 12 noon.