Telford Tigers confirm play-off spot by holding off fightback in fine away win

Tom Watkins' troops made it a four-point weekend with the statement victory in Cambridgeshire, which appeared in doubt as the hosts surged back in the entertaining rollercoaster clash.

David Thomson's winner on the power play two minutes from time sealed his hat-trick and the victory as the sixth-placed Tigers confirmed their spot in the top-eight end of season play-offs next month.

The visitors, fresh from Saturday's lively 8-6 home win over Romford Raiders, started in flying form in Peterborough and raced into a quickfire 3-0 lead, which then became 4-1 before the final period.

But the hosts, who are now fifth, roared back with three goals in six minutes to level things, only for Tigers star Thomson to have the final say with a two-man advantage.

Leading goalscorer Thomson was joined by compatriots Patrick Brown and Caelan McPhee on the scoresheet - and another leading Canadian influence was assist king Eric Henderson, who laid on four of the five goals on a night the overseas shone.

Thomson, 28, fired in his 42nd goal in 48 games to open the scoring from Henderson and defenseman Nick Oliver's assist.

Henderson combined with Thomson again to make it two after 14 minutes after the shellshocked Phantoms were 3-0 down just a minute later as defenseman McPhee netted.

Tigers saw out the first period professionally but Peterborough pulled one back six minutes after the restart through their own Canadian Dillon Lawrence.

Telford re-established their three-goal advantage almost 10 minutes later though as Brown converted from good work by Scott McKenzie and Danny Rose.

Wounded Peterborough delivered a response in front of their supporters in the third period as it was Tigers' turn to be hit by a wave of attacks paid the price for McPhee (holding stick) and Henderson (tripping) penalties.

Phantoms talisman Luke Ferrara pulled one back five minutes into the third period with his side five on three. Tigers recovered full numbers but Peterborough's experienced Fin Janne Laakkonen showed his class with two goals in 30 seconds to wipe out Telford's lead and leave the clash level at 4-4.

The hosts thought they had won it with five minutes left but Zaine McKenzie's effort at the back post was ruled out for an alleged kicking motion.

A subsequent timeout and Peterborough ill-discipline - with penalties for Joe Gretton and netminder Hayden Lavigne - saw Tigers profit five on three with Thomson's dramatic winner with just two minutes left on the clock.

Watkins' side have just three weekends of regular season action remaining before they hope to make their mark in the play-offs next month.