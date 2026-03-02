"Rob trusts everybody" - Toti Gomes on Wolves' captaincy decision

The centre-back is part of a four-man leadership team alongside Jose Sa, Matt Doherty and Joao Gomes, but has been the one sporting the armband when he has played this season.

Toti finally made his return from a hamstring injury after more than two months when he started against Villa, but Sa remained captain.

Both Toti and head coach Rob Edwards shrugged off questions about the armband when asked about the decision to give it to Sa.

"We have four captains in the team," Toti said.

"Rob trusts everybody, all of the four captains. Myself too, I trust all of them.

"It's not because I was not the captain that something is wrong. We have a good group of leaders and whoever is the captain, for sure, is going to do their best to help the team-mates.

"Sa was the captain, but it's important to have other voices too on the pitch, not just him."