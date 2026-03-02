Rob Edwards urges support for Wolves defender

The £10million summer signing has come under criticism for his displays, in particular for a poor first half against Villa, despite his improvement in the second half of that win.

Tchatchoua was sarcastically cheered off the pitch when substituted in a recent Molineux match but Edwards has come to the player's defence, admitting he does have work to do on his attacking game, but praising his defensive work for the team.

"I said it after the game and I was really conscious to say the right thing, because we want to back him," Edwards said.

"We want the supporters to continue to back him and believe in him. I told him this again today as well, because they know how quick you are and the qualities that you have, they just want to see you go and go and be brave.

"If it doesn't come off, go and do it again and if it doesn't come off, go and do it again. Be positive and I'll be on the touchline clapping and trying to encourage that.

"I think we saw more of that in the second half and what he is capable of doing. It was great that he was involved in the goal.

"But one thing I will say, remember he's in the team as to defend first and then give us that attacking threat.

"His defensive work has been outstanding since we've arrived. It's important they don't forget that because, especially in the Premier League, he's up against a world-class left winger and probably a full-back and a midfielder as well because of the numbers that teams can get high up, and his defensive work has been great.

"It's important that people recognise that side of it as well. He's been doing very well with that."

For all of his shortcomings, Tchatchoua does possess incredible pace and Edwards believes that attribute will be important for Wolves.

He added: "His positioning has been good as well, but if he is ever caught out or there's a fast transition from the opposition, he's got the speed to get back in and he's shown that loads of times, especially in the Premier League.

"It's a big attribute to have that. Of course we want to try and encourage him going the other way and being even more effective going forward, but no-one is perfect.

"We're always trying to help people be the best that they can be.

"He's got the right attitude to try and improve. He's got loads of good qualities and it's important that we do see those and get behind him as well.

"We're only going to help the players when they're out on the pitch. It's hard enough, they're trying to concentrate and there's lots going on, if the fans really back that and get behind them, it really does help."