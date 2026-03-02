"He's a wonderful player" - Star Wolves midfielder urged to maintain form

The Brazilian midfielder scored in a man-of-the-match display at Molineux, as Wolves battled to a 2-0 victory over local rivals Aston Villa.

It came after J.Gomes was dropped for two matches amid some injury concerns and a dip in form, but Rob Edwards was rewarded with his decision to recall J.Gomes against Villa, after giving the midfielder a pep talk before the clash.

Now, the head coach is urging his midfield general to maintain his form as Wolves prepare for a Liverpool double-header this week in the Premier League and FA Cup.

"He really responded," Edwards said.

"I think he's a wonderful player and he's shown real glimpses and a lot of good stuff since we arrived as well.

"But I think it's been hard for him because in a team that has struggled at times or if you've not got the results, it can be challenging. You can think 'I've made a big move here' and then you question things.

"I understand it, but he really, really stepped up the other night and that's the level that we want to see from him all of the time now.

"It's only going to benefit him going forward if he continues to perform like that."