FA Cup priorities and changes: How does Rob Edwards play it ahead of Wolves' Liverpool double header?

Wolves have a chance to claim another scalp on Tuesday night - as the welcome Liverpool to Molineux.

Having taken a point off Arsenal - and downed Aston Villa, it is another opportunity for Wolves and Rob Edwards.

But with the FA Cup clash against the Reds coming up on Friday - how should Edwards play it in terms of changes and team selections?

Liam Keen and Jonny Drury look at the issue on this week's E&S Wolves podcast.