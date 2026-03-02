E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 423 - The record has gone!
Liam Keen and Jonny Drury return for the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast - in association with University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.
By Jonny Drury
Published
They reflect on another memorable night under the lights at Molineux - as Wolves picked up a derby win over Villa.
They discuss Joao and Rodrigo Gomes - and look at where Rob Edwards got it right. They also answer your questions and preview the big double header against Liverpool.