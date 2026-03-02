AFC Telford United confirm departure of defender

The defender, who joined the Bucks in November, suffered a recurrence of a knee problem last month - and has now been released following discussions with boss Kevin Wilkin.

A statement from Telford read: "Regrettably for David, the recurrence of his knee injury at South Shields on 21st February means he is facing another prolonged absence from playing.

"David and Kevin discussed his position last week, and both parties agreed that the best way forward for David was to take the time and action necessary to ensure he can return to full fitness, hopefully for the 2025/26 season.

"Principally, we are hugely disappointed for David, who joined the Bucks in early November. He made his Bucks debut against Merthyr Town but was soon sidelined by injury. We supported him through this period and were optimistic that the issue was now behind David; sadly, things have not worked out that way, despite the best efforts of all parties.

"We wish David all the very best as he seeks to make a full recovery and for his future. We hope that by deciding to step away, David can eventually return to playing fully fit and able to perform to the best of his abilities."