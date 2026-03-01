"We're going to fight" - Wolves leader on beating Derby's record and memorable Molineux win

A memorable Molineux win took Wolves to 13 points, surpassing Derby's record low of 11 from 2007/08, as they turned on the style in the West Midlands derby.

Although Wolves are destined to be relegated this season, Toti's relief was evident as he spoke about the importance of avoiding that unwanted record.

"We don't want to have the scar of being one of the worst teams ever, in terms of points in the Premier League," Toti said.

"We don't want that and in the game against Villa, in a derby, we knew that we had to go with everything.

"It's been mentioned and even from the previous game that we had at Villa Park, we knew that we played very well, but we couldn't leave there with the points.

"It was a bit frustrating, but we had to build from that game and see what we did wrong and not make the same mistakes.

"That's what we did and we got the win. The performance in the second half was important.