Wolves flop sold for £23m in summer linked with second move in a year to replace World Cup winner

The forward, signed for £35m back in 2020 - endured a difficult period at the club with his time mostly spent out on loan.

There were numerous talks of a permanent departure over the years - but that only arrived in the summer when he left for Borussia Dortmund in a fee rising to £23m.

However the move has not gone as hoped - with Silva scoring just twice in 28 appearances and only four of those coming in the form of starts.

And now he is set for a swift exit - to a club that he has been linked with in the past.

Atletico Madrid are set to lose strike Antoine Griezmann - with the striker soon set to depart for Orlando City.

With the Spanish transfer window closed - they are unable to replace the Frenchman until the summer.

However, when the transfer window does roll around, reports in Spain claim Silva is at the top of Madrid's list of potential replacements.