"We'll learn a lot" - Rob Edwards on taking advantage of Wolves' congested fixture list

Following last night's clash with Villa, Wolves face Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday before the Reds return to Molineux on Friday in the FA Cup fifth round.

By the time they play Liverpool for the second time next week, it will have been their eighth fixture in just under four weeks amid a number of midweek fixtures.

Wolves then face a quieter spell with a Monday night trip to Brentford on March 16, followed by up to a four-week break depending on the team's progress in the FA Cup.

Edwards hopes to learn more about his side by the end of this tough period, ahead of the final stretch of the season.

"We have to be really good with what we do in between the games," the head coach said.

"I think we'll learn a lot. A lot of the work now is going to have to be just done on the pitch.