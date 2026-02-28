'We need to': Rodrigo Gomes delivers key Wolves message and insists Aston Villa win was 'gift' to fans

The full back fired in a stoppage time goal - after Joao Gomes had opened the scoring in the second half.

The victory means Wolves have now eclipsed Derby County's record low points total of eleven - with nine games remaining of the campaign.

The result comes on the back of an impressive point against leaders Arsenal - and a positive display away at Crystal Palace.

And Gomes insists the belief among the squad is continuing to grow - and urged his side to build on their momentum and put together a strong end to what has been a disappointing campaign.

He said: "We are playing much better. I think, even at Crystal Palace, we did a good game.

"We missed a penalty and had the red card, but 11 against 11 we were playing very well and had our chances.

"Against Arsenal we did a good second half and this game, a win. We are in a good moment, and we need to keep the momentum, keep the work and try to win as many games as possible.

"It was similar to the Arsenal game. Our second half was much better, and we were growing minute after minute. I think we could feel that the goal was close, and we scored and then at the end. I’m very, very happy.

Rodrigo Gomes fires home the second goal of the game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"The night was perfect. I like to play in the rain, it was good, and winning like this was perfect.

“We need to keep the momentum, we need to keep working. Of course, here with our fans at home, we have a chance to win the game.

"We need to focus now on the things that we need to improve, the things that we need to keep working on, and prepare for the Liverpool game."

There has not been much to shout about for the Wolves home fans this season - but the last two home games have seen them pick up four points against two of the title favourites.

And Gomes explained that the latest result was another 'gift' for them - after a tough campaign.

He added: "The environment was very, very good today, the fans did a very good job outside, and I think we did a very good job inside the pitch.

"We were very happy to give this win to the fans. Everyone knows this season has been tough, but the fans are always with us, every game at home and away. It was very good to give a gift for them.”