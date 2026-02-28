'We deserve': Morgan Rogers defiant after Aston Villa's defeat at Wolves and makes 'overthinking' comment

Villa have been in the title race conversation for much of the season - but their defeat against the league's bottom side on Friday night saw them slip ten points behind leaders Arsenal.

Their recent run of form has seen them win just one of their last five league matches - and just one in six in all competitions.

A draw against Leeds and now this defeat to Wolves has all but taken them out of the title race picture - with the battle now on to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

Rogers was defiant after the defeat at Molineux - insisting Villa deserve to be where they are, but he detailed some of the reasons that may be behind their recent run of form.

He said: “We’re here for a reason. We deserve to be here, and we need to not forget that. I think we’re maybe overplaying and overthinking about it too much.

“Obviously, the run we went on before, the run lately hasn’t been quite the same, which is expected.

“Sometimes, you have to come back down to earth when you’re playing very good teams. On any given day, you can win and lose, and that’s the battle of the Premier League.

“We need to try and stay focused and get back to what we know. We had a difficult run at the start (of the season), so we know how to click back into gear, and we’re going to do that.

“It’s just about staying patient, and hopefully our time will come.”