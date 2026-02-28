'Ran out of steam': Luke Powell and Jonny Drury analysis after Shrewsbury's run ends against Walsall
Jonny Drury is joined by Salop reporter Luke Powell to discuss Salop's derby day defeat against Walsall.
By Jonny Drury
Published
After their stunning recovery of five straight wins - Salop were looking to make it half a dozen victories on the bounce.
They behind to Preistley Farquharson's opener - before Iwan Morgan fired in a superb free kick to level it up.
But the Walsall defender put the Saddlers back in front and they saw the game out to condemn Gavin Cowan's men to a defeat.