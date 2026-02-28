'Off the pace': Shrewsbury Town fans give their take as winning run ends against Walsall

Iwan Morgan's impressive free kick got Salop back into the game as they drew level - before Walsall found a second half winner to take the spoils.

It brought an end to an impressive run that had Salop take down promotion chasers Swindon, Notts County and Salford City.

But it was one step too far for Salop - and it seems the fans were content with what has happened in recent weeks - despite the run coming to an end.

Nick James said: "Fair enough effort, ran out of steam slightly. Walsall deserved the points today. Ruffles red card must be rescinded."

Elsewhere, Tom Moseley insists Salop were off the pace but it was forgivable after an 'amazing month'.

He said: "Off the pace today. Poor performance against not great opposition. But after an amazing month I think it is very forgivable. Back at it next week."

And Salop Carl also gave his assessment - and believes Gavin Cowan needs to change system to take advantage of the pace in the side.

He added: "Poor performance. Wish we’d move away from a back 5, we’ve got all that pace down the wings with Kabia and Berkoe that we don’t utilise going forward."