Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Aston Villa after derby day win
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the win over Villa.
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper had some difficult moments with his distribution, but had a quiet afternoon overall as Villa struggled to threaten.
Quiet: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
The right-wing-back had a really poor first half and although he improved, and played a part in the first goal, he must do better.
Poor: 5
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera put his body on the line, made plenty of blocks and tackles, and cleared one off the line in a fighting display.
Fighter: 7
Santi Bueno
S.Bueno continued his fine form with a composed display, as he defended resolutely and used the ball well when in possession.
Calm: 7