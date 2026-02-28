Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Aston Villa after derby day win

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper had some difficult moments with his distribution, but had a quiet afternoon overall as Villa struggled to threaten.

Quiet: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

The right-wing-back had a really poor first half and although he improved, and played a part in the first goal, he must do better.

Poor: 5

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera put his body on the line, made plenty of blocks and tackles, and cleared one off the line in a fighting display.

Fighter: 7

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno continued his fine form with a composed display, as he defended resolutely and used the ball well when in possession.

Calm: 7