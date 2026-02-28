Liam Keen analysis: Fans deserve a night to enjoy after torrid Wolves season

There have been wins in the cup competitions and a 3-0 victory over West Ham, but this victory over Aston Villa was special.

It handed Wolves just their second Premier League win of the season, moved them above Derby's record low points tally and saw them avoid the tag of becoming the worst ever Premier League team, and also gives them a boost ahead of some more big fixtures. Local bragging rights are always nice too, of course.

But it was special because Wolves fans have had to endure a torrid campaign. It has been miserable - a slow trudge towards inevitable relegation - but for one night Molineux was alive again.

The fans were excellent from start to finish and the players performed well enough to remain committed and competitive throughout the 90 minutes.

So, to have that ending at Molineux with a counter-attack, a 98th minute goal to secure the three points, and the scenes of Rob Edwards charging down the touchline in celebration with the supporters, was the right tonic to a desperate season.

Rockin' All Over The World by Status Quo was blasted through the speakers at full-time and Molineux was as loud as it has ever been. Every single fan enjoyed every single moment, and deservedly so.

"He's a brilliant guy, a brilliant young man who works incredibly hard," Edwards said of substitute goalscorer R.Gomes.

"He's always smiling, he's infectious with his energy. He was just the right person at that right moment to come on, help Jackson with the defending side.

"You know he's like a fizzy bottle of pop, he's going to be there in a transition, and I'm really pleased for him."