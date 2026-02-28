Big decisions for leagues at crucial meetings

The deadline for entering or withdrawing teams in the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League is today at 12pm, while tomorrow is the same cut-off date in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League.

Shrewsbury chief Chris Kershaw explained: “To date we have lost two teams, Preston Brockhurst A and B, but will be welcoming three new teams.

“They are a third team from Baschurch, a second team from Castlefields and a fourth team from Craven Arms - which would bring the total up to 62 teams, with 14 playing in division one and 12 in divisions two to five.”

The same wait and see policy was adopted at the Mid Shropshire seniors AGM, secretary John Palmer reporting: “Requests to enter new teams were received from Charlton, Albrighton and Bowring and Squirrel stated that they were considering withdrawing their third team.

“In light of these applications, fixture secretary Nigel Booth set a deadline of Sunday, March 1, for clubs to confirm their entries so that officers could devise a suitable league structure.”

And that could well mean launching a new fifth division as the current structure of four already has 14 sides in each.

Ludlow League

A future-defining meeting is facing the Ludlow Bowling League on Monday night.

Currently operating with just seven teams, the league needs to elect a new secretary and find a new sponsor at its pre-season meeting at Burway BC (7.30pm).

“This meeting could be one of the most important in its history as a league secretary is still sought as well as a sponsor for the upcoming season,” stressed Steve Burmingham, who is leaving the key role after 15 years.

“I will be there on the night to minute the meeting as my last act as league secretary but, as of March 3, there will need to be someone else running the league.

“I’ve sorted out the league competitions for 2026 so everything is in place for the upcoming season.”

The league boasted 13 teams playing on Thursday nights as recently as 2014 but was starting to lose sides before Covid dealt it a hammer blow.

Ludlow’s plan to enter a team in the British Parks county championship has been put on hold, but the appointment of county inter-league team captains is on Monday’s agenda.