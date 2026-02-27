Wolves light up Molineux with thrilling derby victory over Aston Villa

The deadlock was finally broken in a hotly-contested West Midlands derby just after the hour mark when Joao Gomes netted his first goal of the season with a thunderous finish.

Rodrigo Gomes’ 98th minute finish saw Molineux erupt in celebration as Wolves extended their unbeaten home run against Villa to five matches, as Unai Emery’s run of never winning at Molineux also extended to five games.

Just their second Premier League win of the season took them to 13 points, beating Derby’s record low of 11 from 2007/08.

Analysis

Rob Edwards made two changes from the Wolves side that lost to Crystal Palace last time out, as he changed to a packed-out midfield system with one striker.

Toti Gomes came in for his first minutes since December 13, when he picked up a nasty hamstring injury, and he was joined by J.Gomes.

Ladislav Krejci missed out due to suspension, while Tolu Arokodare was dropped to the bench after he was subjected to racist abuse on social media after the Palace defeat.

Emery made three changes after Villa’s draw with Leeds, as Lucas Digne, Pau Torres and Jadon Sancho came in for Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Leon Bailey.

Wolves started the game knowing they were unbeaten in their last four Molineux outings against Villa, with three wins and a draw under four different managers, and they made a bright start in the latest derby.

The rain was lashing down but the fans were fully up for the fixture and the players responded with some early attacks.

Despite that, it was Villa that created the first opening as Morgan Rogers won the ball in midfield and played Ollie Watkins through on goal, but a superb Yerson Mosquera recovery block denied him.

The visitors then came close from two consecutive corners, as they looked for an early goal.

At the other end, a free-kick was headed on by Mosquera and Toti had a shooting chance from 12 yards, but did not make a clean connection as he skewed it wide.

Douglas Luiz then had a better chance from a similar position following a Matty Cash cross, but his effort was straight at Jose Sa.

Mosquera was getting himself involved in a few scraps and picked up his ninth yellow card of the season shortly before the break, meaning he will need to avoid a booking in the next three top flight matches or he will receive a two-match ban.

Neither side was able to string together the final pass to create any more meaningful chances, as they entered half-time drawing 0-0.

The second half was fairly even and uneventful, until a lovely Wolves move saw them take the lead just after the hour mark.

Jackson Tchatchoua’s cross from the right was laid off excellently by Adam Armstrong for J.Gomes, who smashed the ball in off the crossbar with a superb finish.

As Villa pushed for an equaliser, Wolves were defending deep, but resolutely.

However, Sa was called into action when substitute Maatsen took aim, but the goalkeeper pulled off a reactionary save.

Arokodare had a chance on the break, as he set up J.Gomes who had a shot blocked, as seven minutes of added time were announced.

Mosquera cleared a ball off the line at the death and just moments later Wolves charged forward on the counter through Mane, who then fed J.Gomes.

The ball eventually fell to R.Gomes in the box and he squeezed home a finish to send Molineux into raptures, and saw head coach Edwards charging down the touchline in celebration.

A party atmosphere followed at full-time as the Wolves win was confirmed, while Emery was left frustrated at Villa’s struggles.

Key Moments

GOAL 61 J.Gomes with a sublime finish to put Wolves ahead

GOAL 90+8 R.Gomes taps home a late second

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Tchatchoua, Mosquera, S.Bueno, Toti, H.Bueno, Andre (A.Gomes, 89), J.Gomes, Bellegarde (Arokodare, 81), Mane, Armstrong (R.Gomes, 93).

Subs not used: Johnstone, Doherty, Olagunju, Lima, Wolfe, Edozie.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne (Maatsen, 70), Onana, Luiz (Barkley, 60), Sancho (Bailey, 60), Rogers, Buendia (Abraham, 70), Watkins (Alysson, 85).

Subs not used: Bizot, Lindelof, Mings, Bogarde.