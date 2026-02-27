'Traitor!': Wolves man who departed for £21.5m just months after arrival subjected to hostile Brazil reception

The 28-year-old left for Palmeiras in a £21.5m deal - making a switch back to Brazil having joined Wolves from Fluminense in the summer.

After leaving Wolves earlier in February - Arias made his debut for his new club this week.

And ironically it came against the side he left just six months ago - and he endured a very hostile reunion with his former club.

According to the reports in Brazil, the reaction towards Arias stemmed from what he said before he made the switch to the Premier League - with the forward stating he could come back to Fluminese.

At the time, he said: "I will come back to Fluminense, and I say that with complete peace.

"One of the greatest lessons my grandfather and parents taught me is to be loyal to what you feel. There’s nothing in the world, no amount of money, that can buy your essence, your values."

Supporters of Fluminese clearly haven't forgot - as he was subjected to chants during the warm up - with some fans also printing fake money with Arias' face on them.

Jhon Arias fouls John Marquis to concede a penalty during the game FA Cup 3rd round game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town at Molineux on 10th January 2026

Another banner also said: 'Traitor. Dreamed of Europe, woke up with the Tietê,' which makes reference to the polluted river that runs through São Paulo.

Arias came on as a second half substitute in the game which is new employers won 2-1. A number of players were asked about the host atmosphere Arias faced, and one of his team-mates, Joaquin Piquerez, said: "I think all players are professionals.

"We didn’t know what Arias was thinking, but he already imagined this situation.

"He doesn’t have to give it importance. Jhon helped Fluminense a lot, gave them many titles, the most important in their history. Today he is with us and will defend our colours."