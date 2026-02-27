'Not relegation fodder': Premier League winner backs West Brom but takes aim at Eric Ramsay and makes 'any man' comment

The former Manchester United coach saw his disastrous 44 day spell at the club come to an abrupt end on Tuesday evening - after Albion were held to a 1-1 draw against Charlton.

It meant he had gone nine games without a win - with owner Shilen Patel pulling the plug on Ramsay just six weeks after he penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The majority of fans insist the decision to move Ramsay on was the right call - with James Morrison taking charge of Albion on an interim basis.

Pundits and commentators have been having their say on Ramsay's departure - and Sky Sports' Tim Sherwood has put the boot in on the young coach for his time in charge of Albion.

He also insisted that Albion are not 'relegation fodder' with the players that they have at their disposal.

He said: "Listen, they need someone to keep them in the league. In the short-term, for sure, they need someone who knows the division.

"I mean, they haven’t got the worst squad in the league, have they? What did Eric Ramsay get in the league? One point? Two points? I mean, any man in the street can get two points. That ain’t good enough.

Eric Ramsay and George Campbell after Albion's loss to Coventry (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"He’s tried to complicate it too early. Similar to Ruben Amorim maybe? But at a different level. Sometimes you just need to keep it nice and simple, play the players in the positions where they’re best, and hopefully — as a collective — they can start picking up some results.

"When I look at some of their quality what they have, I don’t think they’re relegation fodder. I really don’t. But results don’t lie and they need to keep it simple.

"Someone who gets this job, the board have to trust them. You can’t get someone in there and baffle them with science and PowerPoint presentations and justifications why they do X, Y, and Z.

"It don’t matter. Go and employ someone who’s actually done the job in the Championship and got results before. It’s just for the short-term and then give yourself a breather at the end of the season and see where you are from there."