New book to be launched marking 150th anniversary of Wolves

Former Express & Star sports editor Steve Gordos and Wolves author and historian Clive Corbett have penned 150 chapters of the historic club, as two lifelong fans picking out their iconic moments.

Titled 'Wolves 150 years - a century and a half of Wolverhampton Wanderers', the book from Geoffrey Publications will look at the team that took it's first steps in 1877 under headmaster Henry “Harry” Barcroft, and colleague Fergus Hill, when they encouraged the pupils of St Luke’s School, Blakenhall, to start up a football team.

New book, titled: Wolves 150 years - a century and a half of Wolverhampton Wanderers

That team later became Wolverhampton Wanderers, who went on to be a founding member of the Football League and conquered Europe.

The book will look at great games, great names and big events - and how Wolves has left a lasting mark on football history, with magical and miserable memories alike.

It will be available in December 2026 and copies can be reserved before the end of June by contacting Clive on corbettnco1@gmail.com.

The book will cost £20, plus postage and packaging.